Cardi B Apologizes For Comments About Politicizing Mass Shootings

Once again, recording artist Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar fermented some controversy online. The Invasion of Privacy album creator’s recent take on the Robb Elementary School shooting apparently upset some social media users.
On Thursday afternoon, Cardi B posted a reaction to the Uvalde, Texas massacre that took place on May 24. An 18-year-old gunman killed nineteen students and two teachers on that day. At least seventeen people were injured.
“These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you ‘social media politicians’ to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 speak,” tweeted Cardi B.
After one person suggested she was placating left-leaning individuals Cardi replied, “Baby I don’t give a [f###] about liberal, conservative, Republican, democrats RIGHT NOW! I give a f### about the pain these [people’s families] are going through.”
Cardi B Offers An Apology For Offending Anyone
The 29-year-old entertainer returned to the platform to also add, “All mass shootings [are] a senseless act of violence due [to] the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt.”
Cardi B went on to specifically call out Fox News for apparently comparing two different mass shootings and the motivations behind the killings. She slammed the right-wing network for sounding “stupid and irrelevant and inconsiderate” in an attempt to “push their agendas.”
Many celebrities have weighed in on school safety, gun reform policies, and political figures since the tragic event in Uvalde. For example, R&B singer John Legend recently blasted Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his response to the Robb Elementary shooting.