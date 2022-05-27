Cardi B Apologizes For Comments About Politicizing Mass Shootings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Once again, recording artist Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar fermented some controversy online. The Invasion of Privacy album creator’s recent take on the Robb Elementary School shooting apparently upset some social media users.

On Thursday afternoon, Cardi B posted a reaction to the Uvalde, Texas massacre that took place on May 24. An 18-year-old gunman killed nineteen students and two teachers on that day. At least seventeen people were injured.

“These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you ‘social media politicians’ to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 speak,” tweeted Cardi B.

After one person suggested she was placating left-leaning individuals Cardi replied, “Baby I don’t give a [f###] about liberal, conservative, Republican, democrats RIGHT NOW! I give a f### about the pain these [people’s families] are going through.”

These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you “social media politicians” to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want.Think b4 speak. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal ,conservative,Republican,democrats RIGHT NOW ! I give a f### about the pain these people family are going through https://t.co/arOrQrc07N — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Cardi B Offers An Apology For Offending Anyone

The 29-year-old entertainer returned to the platform to also add, “All mass shootings [are] a senseless act of violence due [to] the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt.”

Cardi B went on to specifically call out Fox News for apparently comparing two different mass shootings and the motivations behind the killings. She slammed the right-wing network for sounding “stupid and irrelevant and inconsiderate” in an attempt to “push their agendas.”

Many celebrities have weighed in on school safety, gun reform policies, and political figures since the tragic event in Uvalde. For example, R&B singer John Legend recently blasted Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt. https://t.co/cxt8ufvFF6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

I said that because of this tweet that went viral a couple of weeks ago and even FOX news was trying to compare media coverage between the two massacres pushing agendas not caring about the pain families are going through https://t.co/JOCDj7g3AX pic.twitter.com/S9cxUdL1es — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Baby I was just repeating what they said and how stupid and irrelevant and inconsiderate they sound comparing events to push their https://t.co/0IIG2hK2ww literally tweeting WHAT THEY SAID ABD HIW STUPID IT SOUNDS https://t.co/AqAK6J26vM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

I decided to tweet about it because Every time a traumatic event happen people try to push a different agenda for their own personal gain not giving a f### about these families feelings.What’s so hard to comprehend?This goes to the first tweet about it. https://t.co/0lUljQ7nN0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022