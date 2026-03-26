Cardi B tested viral TikTok trends and gave her honest reactions. from lace lips to hair masks, see which trends got her approval.

Cardi B sat down with Allure to react to some of the hottest TikTok trends making waves online, and she didn’t hold back with her opinions.

The rapper tested everything from lace lip designs to Japanese cheesecake hacks, giving her unfiltered thoughts on what works and what doesn’t.

Cardi B approved the stretch mark tattoo trend, connecting it to her own experience with motherhood.

She shared her personal journey with stretch marks after giving birth to her daughter, Blossom.

“I approve this trend. With my daughter, Blossom, I got these stretch marks in between my thighs, like really close to my v##### and they’re very dark and I don’t know what to do ’cause I never had stretch marks before,” the rapper revealed.

“I don’t have stretch marks in my stomach or in my butt, and now I got these really dark stretch marks around my v#####. I don’t know. If somebody could gimme some stretch marks tips, please help me out,” she added.

The viral Japanese cheesecake trend got Cardi B excited. She tasted the dessert and said it was better than regular cheesecake, noting that it was less sweet.

This led her to share her love of chocolate and sweets, which she’s had since childhood.

“My favorite dessert, anything with chocolate. I love chocolate. I like chocolate treats, I like chocolate, man, I like chocolate,” Cardi revealed.

Throughout the video, Cardi B showed her personality and willingness to try new things, even when she wasn’t sure about them.

Her honest reactions and personal stories made the TikTok trends segment entertaining and relatable for viewers.