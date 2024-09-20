Cardi B Bids Emotional Farewell As Best Friend Star Brim Heads to Prison 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B broke down while talking with Star Brim about their plans the evening before Brim’s scheduled surrender to prison.

On Thursday evening (September 19), Cardi joined Star Brim on her final night of freedom for a while. Brim is set to begin a one-year and one-day sentence after she pleaded guilty to involvement in criminal activities connected to the 5-9 Brims, a notorious faction of the Bloods street gang.

The friends hopped on Instagram Live to discuss plans for Brim’s release, referring to prison as “big girl school” as Brim’s children were within earshot.

“This is a reset,” Cardi B began. “‘Cuz when she graduate from big girl school, it’s going to be a whole brand new everything.”

She then praised her friend’s growth over the past several years, highlighting how much she’s changed.

“It’s like we have grown up,” she added. “You have became such a different person, and it’s just like, I really want people to hear her story and it’s so inspirational…”

Cardi B then ducked off-screen, asking Star Brim to “cut the camera” off as the emotion became too much and she began tearing up. She continued crying as Star Brim spoke about how much she’s overcome to get to this point in life.

Star Brim Praises Cardi B’s Loyalty

“Cardi is never there for me when I want her,” Star explained. “But every single time I need this little b####, she’s there.”

Cardi B then vowed to go through her own “big girl school” in solidarity with Star Brim. “If she going to be uncomfortable, I’mma put myself in situations where I’m uncomfortable,” she stated.

In March, Star Brim pleaded guilty to involvement in criminal activities connected to the 5-9 Brims, a notorious faction of the Bloods street gang.

She was initially ordered to surrender to prison in July. However, a judge allowed her to postpone the sentence until September 20 to allow her son to settle into kindergarten.

On Friday morning (September 20), Star Brim shared footage of her on the way to surrender.