Cardi B Blames Government After Vegas Stage Tumble During Tour

Cardi B blamed the government after falling backward off a chair during her Las Vegas concert, continuing her feud with Trump’s DHS online.

Cardi B turned a stage mishap into political commentary Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Bronx rapper fell backward off a chair while performing “Thotiana” during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop, then immediately quipped to the crowd: “That was the government!”

Can someone put a community note on this ? This video is clearly Ai . https://t.co/v2pr018Qmj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 14, 2026

The moment came just days after Cardi exchanged heated messages with the Department of Homeland Security on social media. Her Vegas fall joke referenced the ongoing feud that started when she called out ICE agents during her tour opener in Palm Desert, California.

“If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they a####,” Cardi told the Palm Desert crowd Wednesday night. “I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b####. Let’s go!”

DHS responded on X by referencing Cardi’s past, writing: “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.” The agency was referring to 2016 comments where Cardi admitted to drugging and robbing men while working as a stripper before fame.

Cardi fired back with her own X post: “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files? https://t.co/U7yCarPIXs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2026

Her response came after three million new Epstein documents were released on January 30 by the Department of Justice. The files reportedly contain more than one million references to Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, and his Mar-a-Lago club.

Cardi addressed the fall on Instagram, saying the video was “clearly” AI.

The Little Miss Drama Tour supports Cardi’s 2025 album Am I the Drama? and marks her first major tour since 2019.

The 35-date run includes more than 30 additional stops across North America, with upcoming shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on February 15-16.

The rapper’s next tour stop is in Inglewood, California, where she’ll perform two sold-out shows at the Kia Forum this weekend.