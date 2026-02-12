Cardi B Threatens To Fight ICE Agents & Spray Them With Bear Mace

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B warned ICE agents she’d fight them if they showed up at her Palm Desert concert, drawing massive cheers from her Latino fans.

Cardi B made her stance crystal clear Wednesday night. The rapper told fans she’d fight ICE agents if they showed up at her concert.

The warning came during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour in Palm Desert, California. Cardi climbed onto an elevated platform while performing “La Cucaracha.”

She scanned the crowd and asked if any Guatemalans or Mexicans were in the audience. Then she delivered her message.

“B####, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they a####,” Cardi B said. The crowd erupted in cheers. She kept going with the threats.

“I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b####,” Cardi B raged.

Cardi B speaks out against ICE:



“B####, if ICE come in here we’re gonna jump they a####… They ain’t taking my fans, b####” pic.twitter.com/HVmr1r6NWz — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 12, 2026

After that, she launched into her hit song “I Like It.” The crowd stayed hyped throughout the performance.

This comes after Bad Bunny made headlines at the Grammys. He said “ICE out” while accepting his award for Best Música Urbana Album for his smash release DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Cardi praised Bad Bunny over the weekend for speaking out. She said she’s proud to see Latinos standing together against immigration enforcement.

Cardi’s tour runs through April 17 with stops at major venues nationwide. The Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert hosted the opening show.

Her “Little Miss Drama Tour” includes stops at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets remain available for most shows.

Cardi’s next performance is scheduled for February 14 in Las Vegas. The tour wraps up in Atlanta on April 17.

DHS hasn’t responded to requests about Cardi’s statements.