Cardi B Backs Bad Bunny & Anti-ICE Stance In Super Bowl Show

Cardi B, Spike Lee and Jamie Foxx voiced strong support for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show despite controversy.

Celebrities lined up to defend Bad Bunny at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl party. The Puerto Rican superstar faces his biggest stage Sunday (February 8) when he headlines the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Cardi B didn’t hold back her feelings about the historic performance. The Bronx rapper made her stance crystal clear during the exclusive gathering.

“I’m actually very proud, you know what I’m saying? I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” Cardi B said. “And it’s just like, I feel like everything is like aligned and how Hispanic, Latinos, whatever you want to call everybody, you know, everybody got different terms. It’s like we standing, they standing, we standing, we all standing strong.”

Jamie Foxx took direct aim at critics trying to divide the country. His message carried weight as tensions continued building around the performance.

“They goofing you right now. They goofing you, telling you that America is just for certain people. No, man. It’s all of us. That’s what makes us dope,” Jamie Foxx said. “Don’t let the goofballs win cuz they goofy.”

Jamie Foxx added his voice to the growing support network. The Oscar winner praised Bad Bunny’s artistry and global appeal during the party interviews.

“I want to see Bad Bunny do his thing. You know, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I mean, he’s a very popular artist, very world-renowned and a true artist,” E-40 stated. “I feel like, especially with what’s going on with America right now.”

The support comes as Bad Bunny faces mounting political pressure. His Grammy Awards speech calling out ICE sparked nationwide controversy. Conservative groups launched petition drives demanding his removal from the halftime show.

President Trump announced he won’t attend the Super Bowl, citing disagreement with the halftime show choice. Conservative advocacy groups organized alternative programming to compete with the performance.

Still, Bad Bunny will make history Sunday as the first solo Latino headliner in Super Bowl halftime show history. His performance at Levi’s Stadium represents a cultural milestone for Hispanic and Latino communities nationwide.

Sunday’s performance will determine whether Bad Bunny’s message of unity resonates with the massive Super Bowl audience or deepens existing cultural divisions.