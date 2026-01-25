President Donald Trump Skipping Super Bowl As Bad Bunny Dress Drama Has MAGA Fuming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Trump is skipping the 2026 Super Bowl citing distance, after he slammes Bad Bunny pick as “ridiculous.”

Donald Trump just told the world he’s skipping the Super Bowl because California is “too far away.” The president made history last year as the first sitting commander-in-chief to attend the big game in New Orleans.

This time around, he’s staying home. President Trump dropped the news in a New York Post interview published Saturday.

The 2026 Super Bowl goes down on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. That’s about a six-hour flight from Washington DC on Air Force One.

“It’s just too far away,” President Donald Trump told the newspaper. He said he’d show up if the trip were “a little bit shorter.” The president has been hitting up sporting events left and right since taking office.

He caught the Daytona 500 NASCAR race in Florida and this week’s college football championship. Both events happened close to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. He also made it to the Ryder Cup in New York last September.

But Trump’s got bigger issues with this Super Bowl than just travel time. He’s not feeling the entertainment lineup at all. Bad Bunny headlines the halftime show, and Trump called that choice “absolutely ridiculous.”

The Puerto Rican rapper has MAGA supporters losing their minds over rumors he might wear a dress during his performance.

Conservative social media exploded when reports surfaced about Bad Bunny’s potential outfit choice. Multiple sources said the reggaeton star plans to make a cultural statement with his wardrobe.

MAGA fans immediately started calling for Super Bowl boycotts. The dress rumors have right-wing Twitter in full meltdown mode. Thousands of NFL fans are threatening to skip the game entirely.

Some are calling it the most controversial halftime show since Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction.

Green Day adds more fuel to the fire as the pregame performers. The punk rock trio has been changing lyrics in their hit “American Idiot” to slam Trump’s policies. They switched “redneck agenda” to “MAGA agenda” during recent concerts.

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong has spoken out against Trump’s immigration policies multiple times. During a recent performance, he called their songs “anti-fascism” and “anti-war.”

Donald Trump insists the performers have nothing to do with his decision to stay away. He’s sticking with the distance excuse despite flying to events across the country regularly.

Last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans averaged nearly 130 million viewers in the United States. International viewership reached 62.5 million, making it the most-watched event in America for decades.