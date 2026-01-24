Bad Bunny Plans Dress For Super Bowl Show & MAGA Snowflakes Can’t Stop Crying

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny’s rumored Super Bowl dress plan to honor queer icons has MAGA supporters calling for boycotts and threatening ICE raids at the game.

Bad Bunny might wear a dress during his Super Bowl LX halftime show and the MAGA world just lost its collective mind at the thought of such a stunt.

Multiple sources close to the Puerto Rican superstar’s glam team say he’s planning something that’ll make conservatives’ heads explode.

One stylist said that he “is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.” Another insider said that the NFL “has no idea what’s coming.” They added, “He’s not playing it safe. The dress is already being sewn.”

The alleged costume choice aims to honor queer icons, according to these anonymous sources. Bad Bunny’s team hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Neither has the NFL. But that didn’t stop the internet from catching fire.

Conservative social media users went nuclear within hours. Former MLB pitcher John Rocker jumped into the controversy with both feet.

F### BAD BUNNY https://t.co/enyAPeLZkS — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 23, 2026

“There’s no reason that football’s biggest evening of the year needs to be ruined by a crossdressing singer who hardly speaks English. F### BAD BUNNY,” he posted on social media.

Reverend Jordan Wells, a conservative pastor, added his voice to the criticism. “This is exactly why I’m skipping the game this year. The NFL went full woke—picked a guy who’s turning the biggest football stage into a pride parade.”

Another MAGA supporter declared The dress rumors add fuel to an already blazing fire.

MAGA supporters have been raging about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl selection since September 2025. Donald Trump himself called the choice “absolutely ridiculous” during a Newsmax interview.

Bad Bunny earned their hatred long before any dress talk. He raps primarily in Spanish and endorsed Trump’s opponent in 2024. The reggaeton star later announced he wouldn’t tour the U.S. to protect his Hispanic fans from ICE raids.

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski previously threatened ICE activity at the halftime show. Homeland Security head Kristi Noem said her agents will be “all over” the February 8 game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Green Day will open the Super Bowl ceremony, adding another layer of political tension.

The punk rockers have been leading “F### Donald Trump” chants at recent shows. They changed their “American Idiot” lyrics from “redneck agenda” to “MAGA agenda” during performances.

Billie Joe Armstrong told audiences this week, “This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota.” He was referencing anti-ICE protests happening across the state.

Bad Bunny’s team remains tight-lipped about specific performance details.

