Cardi B Bombs On Tasha K After Takeoff Mention: “You’re Going To Jail”

The beef between Cardi B and Tasha K erupted once again after the blogger mentioned Takeoff: “DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Despite settling their dispute in court last year, Cardi B and Tasha K are back beefing on social media.

In a Twitter Space chat, The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker accused Tasha of “embezzling,” claiming she hired a private investigator to look into the YouTuber’s financial affairs after a judge ruled Tasha K pay $4 million in their recent defamation lawsuit.

“You’re embezzling! Yeah b####, you embezzling. You’re going to go to jail!” Cardi yelled.

The feud reignited on Wednesday (Jun. 210 when Cardi B weighed in on the missing Titanic submersible passengers. She called out the stepson of one of the passengers for attending a concert amid the rescue mission.

“People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?‘ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she tweeted, “You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

However, her nemesis soon added her own opinion, citing Cardi’s reaction to Takeoff’s death last year.

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff…” Tasha K wrote in The Neighborhood Talk comments section.

When Cardi B caught wind of the tea blogger’s response, she clapped back, furious at the mention of Takeoff. She also accused Tasha K of financial skullduggery to avoid paying the $4 million.

“And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting,” she began. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day. I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Cardi also took to The Neighborhood Talk comments section to clarify her tweet.

“Y’all saying I’m talking about people kids.. I’m talkin about how her mouth is going to affect financials for YEARS all because she can’t stop talking,” Cardi wrote. “But I’m wrong for saying that but it’s cool for her to bring up my family we lost less than a year ago? Yall saw me waving a gun after take passed or literally months later on put it on the floor music video? But let me guess I’m wrong as always.”

Meanwhile, Tasha K continued trolling Cardi B over Takeoff. She posted a video of herself on Instagram hiding behind a door. She added the slain rapper’s name in the caption and even used “Messy” by Takeoff and Quavo as the backing track.