Cardi B Accuses Stepson Of Missing Titanic Sub Billionaire Of Clout Chasing In Online War Of Words 

Cardi B and the stepson of a billionaire missing on the Titanic submersible got into it on social media after the NYC icon voiced her opinion on reports the man was out enjoying a concert during the rescue mission.

A search is currently underway for the five passengers on the submersible, who have been missing since Sunday.

The stepson of one of the passengers received a lot of attention online after revealing he went to a Blink-182 concert. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Brian Szasz acknowledged “It might be distasteful,” but claimed his family “would want” him to attend the show. He also made headlines for shooting his shot with an OnlyFans model, responding to a racy request.

Cardi B Blasts Szasz For Attending Concert

Cardi B was unimpressed at the man living his best life while his stepfather and the others are lost.

“Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” Cardi B said during an Instagram Live Wednesday (Jun. 21). “You’re supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

She continued, “Isn’t it sad that you a whole f###### billionaire, and nobody gives a f### about you? Like, you missing, and m############ is ready to shake d#### at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Brian Szasz caught wind of her comments and took to Twitter to clap back at Cardi B.

“What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering,” he wrote. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

He also added a follow-up tweet. “Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash,” Szasz continued. “But is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Cardi B responded to one post, accusing the man of clout chasing.

“The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d#### for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along,” she penned. “Nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize.”