Cardi B Calls for “Hail Mary” As Tense Presidential Election Results Loom 

Cardi B was on the edge of her seat while watching the Presidential election results come in on Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday evening (November 5), Cardi B took to social media as voting tallies were streaming in. Donald Trump took an early lead in the electoral college, worrying the Kamala Harris-supporting rapper.

“We need a Hail Mary,” she said.

Last week, Cardi B made a passionate plea for voters to back the Vice President at Kamala Harris’ rally in Wisconsin. She revealed she had no intention of voting in the Presidential race until Harris joined, and like many Americans, Republican or Democrat voters alike, was feeling anxious on election eve.

“I don’t know why I’m so nervous for tomorrow,” she wrote. “I feel like I’m running for president.”

Cardi B, who previously vowed to “never turn Republican,” fiercely condemned Donald Trump at the rally last week.

She accused him of “selling us bigotry, misogyny, chaos and confusion” and stirring up hate.

“it’s going to cost you your money, equal opportunity, affordable health care and any rights you thought you had for your body,” she added. “He gon take it from ya.”

Cardi also blasted the former President over his remarks about protecting women.

“He said he’s gonna protect women whether they like it or not,” she stated. “Donnie Duck, please… Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies!!!”