Cardi B Calls Out Homophobes: You Just Ugly

Cardi B has a message for anyone that may have hatred towards the LGBTQ community. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter this week to blast anti-gay rhetoric.

“Every bad b#### [has] a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin… If [you’re] homophobic, you just ugly,” posted Cardi B on January 4. That tweet collected over 2,800 retweets and 117,000 likes.

It is not clear why the Bronx-bred rapstress decided to address the topic of homophobia on Tuesday morning. Previously, Cardi B revealed she identifies herself as a bisexual woman. Plus, she recently officiated a same-sex wedding for Facebook Messenger’s Cardi Tries series.

Every bad b#### have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2022

2021 saw rappers catch public heat for statements that were perceived to be homophobic. North Carolina’s DaBaby lost numerous festival gigs after he made offensive comments about HIV/AIDS and gay men during his set at Rolling Loud Miami.

Baton Rouge-bred rhymer Boosie Badazz was involved in a months-long feud with openly gay performer Lil Nas X. At one point, Boosie called LNX a “f#####” and told the 22-year-old Grammy winner to commit suicide for being homosexual.

Cardi B also had to deal with accusations of being prejudiced against trans individuals. In 2019, she tweeted, “I’m not transphobic. Ya love dragging that. Have I said some remarks in the past that I apologized for [?] YES, I’m from a place that people have closed mindsets so we might not [know what] insults [others] or not. I never disrespected no trans nor nobody from [the] LGBT [community].”