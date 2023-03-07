Cardi B Camp Debunks Claim She’s Releasing Beauty Line

Cardi B hasn’t launched her own line of beauty products despite reports suggesting she did.
A source close to Cardi B told TMZ the stories about her supposed beauty line were false. Several articles and social media posts claimed she teamed with a company known as Delight Cosmeceutical Labs to create the Kulture Wave beauty line.
Outlets may have been fooled by a seemingly fake press release. The press release included quotes credited to Cardi B.
The Atlantic Records rapper and her husband Offset partnered with McDonald’s for a celebrity promotion in February. The couple’s meal faced pushback from some McDonald’s franchisees, but the fast-food chain had no desire to drop the campaign.
“McDonald’s stands behind our partnership with Cardi B and Offset,” a rep told TODAY. “They have been incredible partners and we support them as a family.”
Last month, Cardi B participated in court-ordered community service for third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. She explained why she appreciated her punishment in a Twitter post.
“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she wrote. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”
Cardi B fans are still waiting on her to drop a new album. She hasn’t released a project since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.