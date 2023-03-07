Cardi B Camp Debunks Claim She’s Releasing Beauty Line

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B did not create a beauty line named after her children.

Cardi B hasn’t launched her own line of beauty products despite reports suggesting she did.

A source close to Cardi B told TMZ the stories about her supposed beauty line were false. Several articles and social media posts claimed she teamed with a company known as Delight Cosmeceutical Labs to create the Kulture Wave beauty line.

Outlets may have been fooled by a seemingly fake press release. The press release included quotes credited to Cardi B.

The Atlantic Records rapper and her husband Offset partnered with McDonald’s for a celebrity promotion in February. The couple’s meal faced pushback from some McDonald’s franchisees, but the fast-food chain had no desire to drop the campaign.

“McDonald’s stands behind our partnership with Cardi B and Offset,” a rep told TODAY. “They have been incredible partners and we support them as a family.”

Last month, Cardi B participated in court-ordered community service for third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. She explained why she appreciated her punishment in a Twitter post.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she wrote. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

Cardi B fans are still waiting on her to drop a new album. She hasn’t released a project since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.