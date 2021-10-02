Cardi B Can’t Stop Crying After Giving Birth

Cardi B revealed she is suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth!

Rapper Cardi B is constantly on the verge of tears after giving birth to her second child on 6 September.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to Twitter to share she’s hormonal and weepy after welcoming her son. “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body,” she wrote. “I be crying for no reason.”

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanza, also shares three-year-old daughter Kulture with her rap star husband, Offset.

Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 30, 2021

She also suffered postpartum issues after Kulture’s birth in April, 2018.

“Like, I(‘ve) been emotional all f###### day for no reason,” the rapper wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read(y) for mommy mode.”

In 2019, she told Harper’s Bazaar the post-baby blues didn’t set in immediately: “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen’,” she said, “but out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”