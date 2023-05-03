Cardi B Claps Back At Social Media User For Claiming La La Anthony Can’t Stand Her

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper had a lot of people talking this week.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Cephus was one of the standout celebrities to attend this year’s Met Gala on Monday. Black Mafia Family actress La La Anthony served as Vogue‘s special correspondent for the event.

At one point, Cardi B stopped on the Met Gala red carpet in order to talk to La La Anthony. The interview included the Bronx-bred recording artist discussing her different outfits for the evening.

Footage of the conversation between Cardi B and La La Anthony made its way to social media. One Twitter user retweeted the clip and added, “It’s so obvious that she can’t stand her😭💀.”

Cardi directly addressed the person’s comment. She tweeted, “Not true… I talk to La La more [than] any celeb… She knows everything!!! (If [you] ever need [something] she knows all the contacts). She has helped me A LOT!!!!”

Vogue‘s Emma Chamberlain also spoke to Cardi B outside the Met Gala. For that interview, Cardi talked about the pressure associated with trying to impress the world on “Fashion’s Biggest Night.”

“Sometimes I be like, ‘I’m not doing the Met Gala next year. I just can’t do it.’ It’s bad for my health,” admitted the Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album creator. “The anxiety is insane.”

In addition, Cardi B made headlines this week for her three distinct Met Gala looks. The “Tomorrow 2” rapper wore a pink Miss Sohee dress, a black Chen Peng dress, and a pink/black Richard Quinn dress.

Vogue also tapped Cardi B for a special behind-the-scenes mini-documentary highlighting her preparation process for the 2023 Met Gala. Director Jillian Iscaro filmed the 3-minute video at The Mark Hotel in NYC.