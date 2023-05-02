Cardi B Admits To Dealing With Anxiety Over Red Carpet Appearances

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy winner talks about facing pressure from the public during events like the Met Gala.

Once again, a Met Gala night ends with Cardi B as a top trending topic on social media. The “WAP” rapper sparked a lot of conversation about her two outfits for the NYC event held on Monday.

At first, Cardi B showed off a pink gown at her hotel before arriving at the Met Gala in a black-and-white dress with a collared white shirt and tie. Both looks took inspiration from a photo of designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Lily-Rose Depp.

This year’s Met Gala paid tribute to the late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute selected “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” as the theme for the evening.

Vogue caught up with Cardi B at the Met Gala. The interview included the 30-year-old recording artist discussing the mental stress from dealing with high-profile appearances like “Fashion’s Biggest Night” yesterday.

“Sometimes I be like, ‘I’m not doing the Met Gala next year. I just can’t do it.’ It’s bad for my health,” admitted Cardi B with a smile. “The anxiety is insane.”

When asked what makes her nervous about walking red carpets like the one on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cardi responded, “Everything. Bad pictures, people not liking my outfit. Everything. The pressure.”

Despite feeling anxious about possibly receiving negative feedback for her attire, Cardi B has managed to regularly wow fashion insiders with her Met Gala looks. She has found her name on several “best dressed” lists over the past five years.