Diddy, Lil Nas X & Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala Looks Stir Up Twitter: See Them All

A prosthetic cat, head-to-toe silver body paint and a whole lotta Spanx waltzed down the carpet at the annual fundraiser.

Diddy, Usher and Lizzo were among the many famous faces who popped up at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday (May 1). Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the annual soirée is a chance for celebrities to flex their creativity when it comes to fashion.

Par for the course, there were a few looks that had fans scratching their heads—like Doja Cat. The Planet Her singer (sometimes rapper) waltzed down the carpet with prosthetic makeup that essentially turned her into a Whoville character. But apparently, this was Doja Cat’s best impression of designer Karl Lagerfield’s cat Choupette. In all fairness, the theme of this year’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” so many applauded Doja Cat for “understanding the assignment.” Simultaneously, they urged her to seek therapy.

Then there was Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” breakout star sauntered in basically naked (sans a pair of thong underwear) and coated head to toe in silver body paint. People were quick to criticize Lil Nas X online, with many telling him to put some clothes on.

Diddy, meanwhile, arrived with Yung Miami despite her recent claim they were no longer romantically involved. He revived his own brand, Sean John, for the evening. Dressed in an all-black ensemble and rocking a pair of sunglasses, the Bad Boy Records mogul looked regal with a giant cape and custom-tailored tuxedo. Constructed from wool and rayon, the tux showcased 600 8mm Swarovski crystals and black pearls as a tribute to Coco Chanel’s and Karl Lagerfeld’s enduring use of this elegant feature.

Lizzo, Bad Bunny, the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Teyana Taylor, Billie Eilish, Finneas and more served up more outrageous outfits (some more outrageous than others) throughout the evening.

Check out some of the photos below.