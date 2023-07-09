Cardi B Sets Off Critics And Fans With Cheeky Eiffel Tower Twerk

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Cardi B had tongues wagging over the weekend, with her cheeky social media post.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has once again made some people’s eyeballs pop out of their heads with her audacious antics, this time in the romantic city of Paris.

Cardi B posted a montage of videos to her 168 million followers, including one twerking in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, a spectacle that has since sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and critics alike.

But the rapper’s escapades didn’t end there.

Cardi B also included a racy video of herself twerking in a bathtub full of bubbles, wearing nothing but a thong.

The candid video, taken in the privacy of her bathroom, showcases the rapper’s bare bottom and has since garnered millions of likes and comments from fans and followers.

“My jaw dropped at the slow twerk in the tub clip,” one stunned user wrote, while another commented, “Twerking naked in the tub for the world to see just to promote a song that’s not doing well,” said another upset viewer, referring to Cardi’s new song “Point Me 2” with FendiDa Rappa.

However, the Bardi Gang seemed to support their leader with a flood of positive comments.

“Idk if I wanna be the water or her thong,” said one thirsty commenter, while her husband praised his wife with a series of heart emojis.

Speaking of Offset, The City of Love also served as the backdrop for a significant development in Cardi B’s personal life.

Amid her husband’s accusations of infidelity, the couple appeared to reconcile in Paris after they attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture together in a show of solidarity.

Offset had accused his wife of cheating in a now-deleted social media post, a claim that Cardi B has vehemently denied. Despite the controversy, the couple seemed to have found common ground in Paris.