Cardi B Drops New Summer Heat: Listen To “Hot Sh*T” Ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk 

Cardi B has returned with a summer anthem sharing her new single “Hot Sh*t,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The Bronx rapper dropped her new single “Hot Sh*t” on Friday (Jul. 1) after revealing she almost didn’t drop the song because it lacked an official video.

Belcalis teased the track’s release all week, first revealing she had new music coming and then sharing the cover art. The following day Cardi announced that Chicago-bred rappers Kanye West and Lil Durk appear on the song. Listen to it below.

Then Lil Durk and Cardi B hyped their fans as they praised each other’s verses before releasing the song.

“Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪,” tweeted Lil Durk earlier this week. Cardi B quote-tweeted Lil Durk and responded, “YOUR VERSE THO 🔥🔥🔥😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨.”

However, Durk had high praise for Cardi B, noting, “You got the hardest verse we all can agree 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪.”

You got the hardest verse we all can agree 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Cardi B admitted she’s unhappy with her body following the birth of her second child last September. The “WAP” hitmaker revealed she’s contemplating more surgery.

“This stomach, is giving tummy tuck,” Cardi said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin. I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey did me wrong. So I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f### out and do my f###### surgery. I’m over it. Me and surgery goes together bad.”

Cardi B says Wavy did her wrong, and she’s ready for a tummy tuck. 💉 pic.twitter.com/sw2RFItUE7 — Drama for the Girls  (@dramaforthegirl) June 29, 2022

Cardi B “Hot Sh*t” Ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk