Cardi B Fires Back At Critic Claiming Her Latest Single Flopped 

Cardi B insisted that even her flops are more successful than her rival’s biggest hits in response to criticism of her Rob49 collab.

Cardi B is hitting back at criticism of her latest collab with Rob49, amid claims the single flopped.

According to the NYC hitmaker, her “flops” do more than her peer’s biggest hits. Furthermore, she accused others of using her as a marketing plan.

On Monday (July 29) Cardi B responded to an X (Twitter) user who said her songs are all “flops” despite topping the charts.

“cardi laughing when her new collab made 0 noise is crazy,” they wrote. “Like girl you got all them #1s and every song you drop either flops or you get no credit.”

Cardi B replied, “My flops do better than any of these btches best performing songs. FACTS!! Btches should’ve left me alone cuz I WASN’T BOTHERING NOBODY!!! Now get your coins ready for this album so I can teach yall, little glitter butt.”

My flops do better than any of these btches best performing songs.. FACTS!! Btches should’ve left me alone cuz I WASN’T BOTHERING NOBODY!!! Now get your coins ready for this album so I can teach yall, little glitter butt https://t.co/L9dc7HrwkY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 29, 2024

Cardi also delivered a tongue-lashing to another user, questioning why she should be “humble” when she’s being used for promo.

“If somebody not bothering or me throwing shots clearly I’m not talkin about them,” Cardi added. “I was having a very fun July.. I don’t sub btches or bother them.. yall p#### was tickling when these hoes used me as a marketing plan but I gotta stay humble huh ?”

If somebody not bothering or me throwing shots clearly I’m not talkin about them… I was having a very fun July.. I don’t sub btches or bother them.. yall p#### was tickling when these hoes used me as a marketing plan but I gotta stay humble huh ? https://t.co/MpQMb3katN — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 30, 2024

While Cardi B failed to name anybody using her as part of a “marketing plan,” it’s not the first time she levied the accusation.

In August 2022, Cardi B fans believed she was directing the comment at Nicki Minaj.

“This week just prove what we been saying for years,” she tweeted. “I’m part of people marketing plan. I refuse to help if I don’t get pay.”