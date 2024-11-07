Cardi B Fires Back At MAGA Maniacs: “Leave Me The F### Alone” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has had enough of Donald Trump-supporting MAGA fanatics in her comment section following the election.

Cardi B is firing back at MAGA fanatics mocking her vocal support of Vice President Kamala Harris after Donald Trump won the election.

Like many Americans, the “Enough” hitmaker has experienced a whirlwind of emotions over the past few days. However, Cardi B said Donald Trump supporters have driven her to breaking point.

On Wednesday (November 6), Cardi B penned a heartfelt message to Kamala Harris, praising her campaign and response to the results.

“No matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for the presidency, they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and with integrity,” she wrote. “You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us!”

However, Trump supporters flooded the comment section, trolling Cardi for supporting Harris.

A short while later, Cardi B reposted the note on X (Twitter) while urging the MAGA maniacs to ease up.

“No need to be nasty, y’all picked your winner,” she wrote. “All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best. Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine.”

Nonetheless, the mocking continued, and Cardi snapped. She posted a video demanding the “Lil Trumpettes” get off her back, or else.

“Y’all won, I know ya happy,” Cardi began. “Ain’t nobody acting like bitter losers. However, y’all need to leave me the f### alone. Because I got one more f###### cigarette in me before I start lighting your a#### up.”

She concluded, “That’s word to the m############ United States of America.”