Cardi B Lashes Out At Donald Trump Supporters: “I’m Sick Of You!” 

Cardi B joked she would burn MAGA hats while unleashing on Donald Trump supporters following the 2024 Presidential election.

Cardi B gave Donald Trump supporters a tongue-lashing on election night after condemning his campaign during her speech at Kamala Harris’ rally in Wisconsin last week.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Instagram Live as results streamed in from across the country, with predictions leaning toward Donald Trump.

Cardi B lent her support to Kamala Harris after the Vice President announced she would address the nation on Wednesday (November 6).

“No matter what, I know that she’s probably emotional right now,” Cardi began. “I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. I’m proud of her, women around the world are proud of her, women of color are proud of her.

“Y’all I know how I felt at the beginning of the f###### year,” she added. “I didn’t want to vote for anybody. She changed my mind, I feel like she was very honest and said the things I wanted to hear.”

Cardi continued, praising Harris for being “genuine” while reflecting on her short campaign run. “She only had 100 days to do all of this and she woke this nation up,” the NYC rapper added.

“I’m proud of her and I hope she’s proud of herself no matter what happens tonight, ” Cardi continued. “This is one of the most unforgettable elections and I love her – and I don’t say I love a lot of people, y’all know that. Because I hate everybody.”

Cardi B Threatens To Burn MAGA Hats

However, she let her feelings about Donald Trump supporters slip after reading a comment about Trump making history.

“I swear to God I’m gonna f### you up,” she joked. “Get away from me! I’m sick of you! I’m gonna burn your f###### hats muthafucka!”

Returning to Harris, Cardi added, “I swear to God I’m really really sad. But, I’m proud.”

Cardi B added a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, telling Donald Trump voters “I hate yall bad.”