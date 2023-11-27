Cardi B Fires Back At Hazel-E For Slamming Her On Tasha K’s Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former reality show cast member seems to have an issue with the Grammy winner.

Both Cardi B and Hazel-E appeared in the Love & Hip-Hop franchise. Cardi went on to become an entertainment superstar. Apparently, Hazel-E has a problem with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s success.

Hazel-E sat down with Cardi B’s longtime tormenter, Tasha K, for an interview. Tasha K lost a $4 million defamation lawsuit to Cardi. At one point, Hazel compared the Bronx-bred rapper to her Hip-Hop rival, Nicki Minaj.

“When you really take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don’t want to give her credit?” Hazel-E stated in the viral video.

She also added, “I’m not no hater-ass b####, so all this ghetto, Cinderella, f###### projects, Spanish-ass, m############ senorita concita, f###### Spanish-Latin female rap b#### talking bout she the top is crazy.”

Cardi B Denies Not Giving Nicki Minaj Credit

Those comments by Hazel-E led to some social media users calling her out for being racist. Other people took issue with the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member seemingly taking shots at Cardi B for no reason.

Cardi actually addressed what Hazel-E had to say to Tasha K. An Instagram user in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section claimed that the Grammy winner did not downplay Nicki Minaj’s place in female rap history.

In response, Cardi wrote, “Exactly. I never said that! I don’t even know why this woman [keeps] mentioning me but I guess she has to. Like, look at what they chose to highlight from her whole interview.”

Hazel-E Has Lashed Out At Cardi In The Past

Cardi B may have also returned fire at Hazel-E on X. Yesterday (November 26), the Invasion of Privacy album creator quoted her own lyrics from the “Point Me 2″ collaboration with FendiDa Rappa.

The daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother tweeted, “Too many opps that I don’t know… WHO [THE F###] IS THIS???”

This was not the first time Hazel-E lashed out at Cardi B online. In July 2021, Hazel basically accused Cardi of copying her princess-themed birthday party. She also faced backlash at that time for claiming to be the first rapper to have that idea.