Cardi B & Ice Spice Squash Beef Rumors, Bond Over Dominican Heritage 

Cardi B and Ice Spice shared photos of them smiling and flicking it up together at a recent swanky Hollywood party.

Cardi B and Ice Spice fans can rest assured there is no bad blood between the pair, despite what the rumors suggest.

The Bronx rappers celebrated their Dominican heritage after Cardi referenced Spice in a heated social media discussion about race.

“Same reason why you felt comfortable calling me a Mexican when I’m Dominican I asked you why you feel comfortable calling me a Mexican when ice and jharell Jerome Zoe Saldana are Dominicans and you don’t do that to them,” she stated.

However, Ice Spice caught wind of Cardi’s remarks and replied with a quote tweet. “no offense bardi its c## i have a dominican parent & a black one,” she wrote.

no offense bardi its c## i have a dominican parent & a black one 😭🖤 https://t.co/T5DaRCxzU9 — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 3, 2024

While Cardi didn’t take offense, she clarified her heritage and emphasized her point.

“I think there might be some confusion on what was said. I asked why he feels so comfortable calling me Mexican?” she replied, adding, “I have no Mexican parents. My mom is Trini.. she came out of a whole black woman. My father is Dominican…I’m Dominican just like you. I also used other Dominicans as an example because as you should know a lot of times we get clustered into one because of the language.”

Before signing off, Cari B asked Ice Spice to send her the photo they took together at a recent Vanity Fair Party.

I think there might be some confusion on what was said. I asked why he feels so comfortable calling me Mexican? I have no Mexican parents. My mom is Trini.. she came out of a whole black woman. My father is Dominican…I’m Dominican just like you. I also used other Dominicans as… https://t.co/p55fhPssMK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 3, 2024

The “Munch” hitmaker obliged, giving a nod to their shared heritage in the caption.

Cardi B Recorded A Remix For Ice Spice’s “Munch”

Cardi B recently explained why she refused to release her remix of Ice Spice’s breakthrough song “Munch.”

“I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound,” she admitted, before adding, “I love the record. I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look. I just feel like, ‘Oh my God … They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.’”