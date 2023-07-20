Cardi B Keeps The Pressure On Tasha K; Seeks To Collect Debt From Defamation Lawsuit

Cardi B remains determined to make Tasha K pay for losing a defamation lawsuit.
According to Radar Online, Cardi B sought copies of Tasha K’s financial records as the rap star tries to collect millions of dollars from the vlogger. The Atlantic Records artist hoped to question Tasha K about the gossiper’s sources of income at a hearing on August 9.
Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2019. A jury sided with the 30-year-old rapper in a trial, awarding roughly $4 million to her in 2022.
Earlier this year, Tasha K lost her appeal in the case. She filed for bankruptcy in May.
Tasha K’s bankruptcy temporarily stopped Cardi B from collecting the debt. But the Grammy winner wants to examine Tasha K’s finances to figure out how the vlogger will pay off the debt.
Cardi B demanded to look at all of Tasha K’s transfers “to any third party, bank account or trust made from March 21, 2019, to present.” Lawyers asked Tasha K to provide copies of income streams from social media, tax returns, credit card statements and more. Attorneys also requested photos of Tasha K’s household goods and jewelry.