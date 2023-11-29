Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Leave Her House To Perform For Less Than $1 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop star wants the world to know she makes big money moves.

During her seven years in the music industry, Cardi B has released multiple No. 1 and Diamond-certified songs. The Bronx, New York representative tells her fans she can now demand a seven-figure payout per performance.

Over the last several days, Cardi B found herself in the middle of a feud with fellow Love & Hip-Hop alumna Hazel-E. The online clash stemmed from Hazel accusing the “Bodak Yellow” rapper of disrespecting longtime rival Nicki Minaj.

Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to address some of the hatred directed her way. While she did not mention Hazel-E by name, the Invasion of Privacy album creator suggested some people have an issue with her because of jealousy.

Additionally, Cardi B took time to discuss her alleged going rate to perform. According to the self-described Trap Selena, concert promoters have to pony up at least a milli for her to hit the stage.

“I don’t even f###### come out the house to perform if it’s not $1 million and up,” Cardi said. She later added, “The f###? If you want me to take a f###### plane overseas, b####, it gotta be $1.5 million to $2 million.”

This was not the first time Cardi B discussed making over $1 million per show. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist tweeted about getting offered $2 million for an overseas event.