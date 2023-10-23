Cardi B Praises Offset’s Success, Teases Her Own Sophomore Album Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop couple collaborated again for the recently released project.

Atlanta-bred rap star Offset secured his second solo Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 this week with Set It Off. Cardi B shouted out her husband for his successful break from Quality Control Music.

Set It Off dropped on October 13 via Motown Records/UMG Recordings. The 60-minute project debuted at No. 5 with 70,000 first-week units. That 70,000 total includes 59 million streams and 25,000 pure sales.

“So proud of my baby!! Going against all odds… leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused determined, and not letting nothing break him… he did that! ❤️ MY TURN,” tweeted Cardi B on October 22.

The “MY TURN” portion of Cardi B’s post on the X platform seemed to tease that her highly-anticipated sophomore album is on the way. It has been five years since the Bronx native put out 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi and Offset appeared together on Set It Off. The celebrity couple collaborated on “Freaky” and the previously released “Jealousy” single. Set It Off also features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe.

Back in September, Cardi B stated about Set’s latest studio LP, “This album is so good… I believe [it’s] Grammy-worthy. So much time, passion, love, sweat, and tears put into it. From the music to the visual.”

Offset’s Set It Off follows 2019’s Gold-certified Father of 4 which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the Migos member made it into the chart’s Top 10 region with 2017’s Without Warning joint project with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.