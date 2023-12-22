Cardi B & Offset Sued For Allegedly Trashing Beverly Hills Rental As Marriage Crumbles

As Cardi B and Offset’s marriage continues to crumble, they apparently have some legal troubles to contend with first. According to TMZ, the estranged couple is being sued by a property owner who’s accusing them of trashing their Beverly Hills home. Court documents allege they not only bailed on the rental property in October without notice but also left the home with “significant property damage.”
Owner reportedly discovered permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs and curtains, broken furniture, holes in the walls and burn marks on tables, counters and cabinets once they left. They were allegedly behind on rent and utility payments as well. The landlord estimates Cardi B and Offset owe around $85,000 since they began renting the home in 2022, and that they’ve attempted to resolve the issue more than once.
Cardi B is likely more concerned with her pending divorce from the Migos rapper. Although she admitted she’s been “single” for awhile, she only just revealed the news publicly. In an expletive-laced rant, an emotional Cardi B destroyed Offset, saying, “This motherf###er really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl.
“You really been f###ng feeling yourself, you b#### a## n###a, with your b#### a## album and s##t, and you’ve really been f###ing doing me dirty after so many f###ng years that I motherf###ng helped your a##, not even a f###ing thank you did I get from your b#### a##! I’m so f###ing tired of it!”She also tweeted, “@OffsetYRN you a b#### a## n#### …and trust me imma f###in take it there! Motherf###as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”
Cardi B confirmed their split on December 11 after Blueface claimed Offset slept with Chrisean Rock. She wrote: “I don’t know if you guys been getting clues for me from my Lives or from my Stories when I put some certain music or find my own followings. When it comes to today’s events, I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”
She added she didn’t think Offset cheated on her with Rock but also didn’t “care to find out.” She continued, “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”
