Cardi B & Offset Sued For Allegedly Trashing Beverly Hills Rental As Marriage Crumbles

Court documents allege they not only bailed on the rental property without notice but also left the home with “significant property damage.”

As Cardi B and Offset’s marriage continues to crumble, they apparently have some legal troubles to contend with first. According to TMZ, the estranged couple is being sued by a property owner who’s accusing them of trashing their Beverly Hills home. Court documents allege they not only bailed on the rental property in October without notice but also left the home with “significant property damage.”

Owner reportedly discovered permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs and curtains, broken furniture, holes in the walls and burn marks on tables, counters and cabinets once they left. They were allegedly behind on rent and utility payments as well. The landlord estimates Cardi B and Offset owe around $85,000 since they began renting the home in 2022, and that they’ve attempted to resolve the issue more than once.

Zillow

Cardi B is likely more concerned with her pending divorce from the Migos rapper. Although she admitted she’s been “single” for awhile, she only just revealed the news publicly. In an expletive-laced rant, an emotional Cardi B destroyed Offset, saying, “This motherf###er really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl.