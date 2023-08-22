Cardi B Reveals Offset To Sue Troll Over Cheating Allegations  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claimed Offset is taking legal action against a troll who shared receipts that the Migos rapper is allegedly cheating on his wife.

Cardi B is threatening legal action against a troll who claimed to have evidence that Offset cheated on the NYC rap star.

On Sunday evening (August 20), an X (formerly Twitter) account which appears to be a Nicki Minaj stan page, shared a post accusing the Migos rapper of infidelity. The user ayywalker shared a voice note purportedly of Offset agreeing to hook up with a woman who was not his famous wife. He also shared an image of the “Jealousy” hitmaker, allegedly caught in the act.

“Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again How embarrassing,” they wrote alongside the post. However, many in the replies noticed something was off and suspected the recording was AI-generated.

The post gained traction, and Cardi B soon caught wind of the allegations. She shut them down a day later in a since-deleted voice note, exposing the flaws in the so-called receipts. Cardi also claimed to have located the user’s father and promised he will be hearing from Offset’s lawyer with a lawsuit.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper claimed the man pictured is too skinny to be her husband. Cardi B also pointed out that Offset has blonde tips on his dreads.

“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she stated. “Because all these little games that you guys want to play online – it’s going to be over with.”

She added,“You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and, that was a terrible AI voice by the way so yeah mxm bye.”

Cardi B Denies Offset Cheating Allegations

Although Cardi B has since deleted her voice note, she does not appear to be backing down.

“Cardi just copyrighted my tweet,” ayywalker wrote a day after sharing his initial post. “Btch you mad at me when you need to be mad at the ngga that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!

Cardi just copyrighted my tweet 🥴 Btch you mad at me when you need to be mad at the ngga that’s CHEATING ON YOU!! pic.twitter.com/wucOeAKp8j — Ashton (@ayywalker) August 21, 2023

The content in the original post accusing Offset of cheating on Cardi B has been removed. “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” the post now reads.