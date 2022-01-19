Cardi B Plans To Pay The Funeral Experiences For Victims Of The Tragic Bronx Fire

The rapper will team up with the NYC mayor to help families with burial expenses.

Bronx native Cardi B said that she will pay the funeral and burial expenses for the victims of the massive fire that killed 17 people and displaced hundreds. The rapper shared that she doesn’t want anyone to “worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones.”

According to TMZ, Cardi’s heart is bleeding for those who lost so much during the Jan. 9 fire that ripped through a 120-unit tower in The Bronx.

She said, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

Cardi teamed up with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to support the victims, some as young as 2 years old and as old as 50 years old.

New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, commented on the GRAMMY Award-winner’s generosity. Adams said, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.”

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time,”

he continued.

Cardi hopes that her contribution can help them during their time of bereavement. She said, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”