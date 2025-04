Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B gave fans a first look at her upcoming fashion line after announcing a new joint venture with Revolve group.

Cardi B has unveiled a high-stakes fashion and beauty partnership with Revolve Group, taking her growing business empire to the next level.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is stepping into the business spotlight with a joint venture that will roll out clothing and beauty lines, significantly expanding her influence beyond music. The first drop is slated for later in 2025.

“My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album,” Cardi B told Women’s Wear Daily in an exclusive interview.

Cardi B wants to build long-term brand value rather than just endorse products. Revolve, known for tapping into influencer culture, is banking on Cardi’s cultural pull to connect with Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

Cardi explained, “When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or, they want it to be the worst so they can be like, ‘Haha you don’t know about s–t b—h!’ People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong.”

Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Get Credit For Being A Trendsetter

Cardi B wore a sharply tailored white blazer dress from her upcoming line during the interview, offering a first look at what’s to come. The outfit was sleek, form-fitting and unmistakably her.

“I personally believe that I put a lot of people on a lot of trends,” she added. “It’s not even about getting paid, but it’s not appreciated. I gotta do this for me because I don’t get thank yous. If I don’t have a good year, I don’t get, ‘How have you been?’ Nobody does that. It’s time for me to do s–t for my own self, not for everybody else.”

Hints of the venture first surfaced in December 2024 when Cardi teased a huge project without naming names.

“I got something very important to me that is coming out next year. I don’t want to say too much,” she said at the time. “This is something that I been wanting to do for a very long time. I just left a billion-dollar play.”