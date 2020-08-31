AllHipHop
Cardi B Reacts To A Mashup Of "WAP" & Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The international smash single continues to spawn viral memes.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has had the #1 song on the Hot 100 for the last two weeks with the Ayo N Keyz-produced "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. At the same time, Taylor Swift has ruled over the Billboard 200 chart with her Folklore album.

One social media star decided to combine the two performers' individual brands by merging Cardi's "Wap" and Taylor's "You Belong With Me." British-South African model Niamh Adkins uploaded a TikTok video of herself dancing to a mashup of the hit records.

Adkins's vid eventually made its way to Twitter where Cardi B saw it and offered a terse response. The Grammy-winning recording artist simply tweeted, "I ain’t saw that coming." Cardi's reaction tweet collected nearly 10,000 likes.

According to Adkins, her "YBWM/WAP" clip was taken down from TikTok. She wrote on the platform, "The Taylor Swift Wap video is under review and I’m P!SSED (it’s on my IG) 😭." Adkins added on Instagram, "TikTok took this down at 1M views so it’s for you guys now."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has had a huge cultural impact. Numerous memes, fan-made remixes, and dance challenges connected to the track popped up on the internet since its release on August 7. 

The sex-positive single also sparked debates about vulgarity, female sexuality, and double standards in Hip Hop. Plus, Cardi clapped back at conservatives that took issue with "WAP" while also supporting Republican President Donald Trump who has used explicit language in public or praising First Lady Melania Trump who has posed nude several times in the past.

News

