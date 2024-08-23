Cardi B Reveals She Hated Living In Atlanta And Has No Friends There 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is shedding light on her time living in Atlanta after causing a stir online by revealing she was hunting for a New York apartment.

Cardi B is opening up about her hunt for a New York apartment and spilling the beans on her time living with her estranged husband, Offset, in Atlanta.

On Thursday (August 22), Cardi took to Instagram Live after her apartment hunting caused a stir online. While it was speculated that her NYC move was related to her divorce, Cardi B shut down the rumors and explained she needed to be in the city for work.

“Right now, I’m in the city, and I need to go take a shower,” Cardi B said. She revealed that she’s been showing in her engineer’s gym bathroom or renting hotels, and she’s tired of it.

“I’m going to be coming to have meetings with my label like twice a week,” she added. “And on top of that, I’m trying to get an office out here.”

Moreover, Cardi B said she’s “comfortable” in New York, and despite what many fans believe, she actually lives in her New Jersey home with the children and not in Atlanta.

Cardi B And Offset Just Bought This $6 Million Atlanta Mansion pic.twitter.com/rM96SSyWok — The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) December 25, 2019

“I don’t live in Atlanta. I have a house in Atlanta,” she stated. According to Cardi B, she spends very little time in Atlanta and never liked living here.

“I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year,” she explained. “And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta.”

Despite her ongoing divorce and freak accident, which caused her to slow down, Cardi B claims she’s still on course to drop her highly-anticipated upcoming album this year.