Cardi B Reveals Third Pregnancy Was Shocking: “We Were On Very Bad Terms” 

Cardi B recalled her shock at discovering she was pregnant following a “real nasty night” with Offset on New Year’s Eve.

Cardi B is opening up about her third pregnancy, revealing she and her estranged husband, Offset, were shocked to learn they were expecting as they were on “very bad terms” at the time.

Last week, the former Hip-Hop super couple traded jabs online amid their third shot at a divorce. However, Cardi B was in a more reflective mood during a recent trip to Paris for Fashion Week. She hopped on Instagram Live to tell her fans about the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

“This is around the time that I’m promoting, promoting, promoting the f### out of ‘Enough,’” Cardi B explained. “So I’m like, damn, I’m pregnant. But I’m not really thinking much of it. Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms. I still called him and we kind of laughed about it because it was like, ‘What the f###? That s### is so random.’”

She also revealed the couple were intimate on Valentine’s Day, and she initially assumed that’s when they conceived. However, she explained they spent a “real nasty night” together on New Year’s Eve and realized that likely when she became pregnant.

Cardi B suspected she was pregnant after experiencing an unusual symptom.

“I woke up one morning, and my mouth tasted like copper,” she added. “It literally tasted like copper. So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This only happened to me when I’m pregnant.'”

Cardi went for a sonogram, where she learned she was expecting a girl. She also discovered she was actually 17 weeks pregnant and not six or seven weeks as she thought.

“When I found out it was a girl, I started crying even more,” Cardi explained. “Because y’all know that I love raising girls.”