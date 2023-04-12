Cardi B Shows Fans “A Regular Day As Belcalis” In New TikTok

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed that she spends 3 hours a day in the gym and is trying to regain the flexibility she had when she was a stripper.

Cardi B has given fans a glimpse behind the curtain to reveal what she does on a normal day as a busy working mother.

While her life as superstar Cardi B is filled with glitz and glamor, the NYC hitmaker is showing what life is like as Belcalis. On Tuesday (Apr. 11), Cardi took to TikTok to share an ASMR-inspired behind-the-scenes look at her everyday life.

“So my fans have been wanting me to do more TikToks, so here I am. I am going to give you what a regular day is in my life as Belcalis,” she began.

She starts her day like most parents, rising before her children wake up to get a head start. Breakfast is followed by playtime with her two young kids, Kulture and Wave, who she shares with her husband, Offset. Lunch is next on the agenda, prepared by Cardi B, before heading off to the gym.

During the video, Cardi B revealed her daily routine includes two hours of working out plus an hour of stretching. The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker explained to viewers that although she’s had lipo, she still needs to exercise to stay trim. Flexibility is also important to Cardi, and she revealed her goal to regain the elasticity of her stripper days.

After her workout, Cardi B picked up a pizza for the kids with the relatable explanation, “S###, I’m tired.” She then spends some quality time with them before leaving for the studio.

“Let me see if I get the hang of this TikTok thing lol,” Cardi penned on Instagram. “This is a regular No work day for me ……let me know if y’all want more of these….SMOOCHIES😘😘” Check out the clip below.

Cardi B Thanks Fans For Support Over Dalai Lama Rant

Meanwhile, on Monday, Cardi B took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support after she was criticized online for speaking out about the disturbing video of the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to suck his tongue.

“Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful,” she tweeted. “It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting.”