Cardi B & Tasha K Set For Epic Two-Day Court Battle

The fiery feud continues as they prepare for a high-stakes bankruptcy showdown in February.

Cardi B and Tasha K are gearing up for yet another courtroom showdown, this time in the Southern District of Florida’s bankruptcy court.

The rap superstar, controversial blogger and their lawyers have been ordered to court on February 24 and 25 as their ongoing legal feud over a $3.9 million defamation judgment takes another dramatic turn.

The sparks started flying in 2019 when Cardi B won a staggering defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. The jury sided with Cardi after Tasha was found guilty of spreading false and harmful rumors about the rapper, resulting in millions in damages.

The judgment left Tasha K in financial turmoil, ultimately leading her to file for bankruptcy in 2023, claiming assets of less than $60,000. Now, Cardi B is pushing for the dismissal of Tasha K’s bankruptcy case, accusing her of scheming to hide assets, including offshore trust accounts.

Cardi’s legal team alleges that Tasha K and her husband orchestrated a deliberate effort to evade paying the massive judgment. On the other hand, Tasha K fired back in court documents filed last week, accusing Cardi of using the legal system to silence her and derail her career.

She also claims that Cardi’s insistence on a broad non-disparagement clause would cripple her ability to continue as a public commentator.

Adding to the high-stakes drama, the bankruptcy court has ordered the parties to exchange expert reports by February 7, 2025, with discovery wrapping up by February 14. Both sides must also submit legal memoranda before the two-day evidentiary hearing.

At the heart of the proceedings will be whether Tasha K’s bankruptcy plan should move forward or if the case will be dismissed or converted, as Cardi’s team insists. Tasha K’s latest claims paint Cardi B as being motivated by revenge rather than economic interest.

According to Tasha, the rapper is focused on ending her bankruptcy case and career out of spite and revenge. Meanwhile, Cardi B is trying to secure what the court awarded her, arguing that Tasha should be held accountable for smearing her reputation across the internet.