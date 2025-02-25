Cardi B & Tasha K Settle Defamation Lawsuit After Years-Long Court Battle 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Tasha K have finally settled their years-long defamation lawsuit, bringing an end to their high-profile legal feud.

Cardi B and Tasha K have finally put an end to their years-long legal battle after reaching a settlement in the high-profile defamation lawsuit that has kept them locked in a courtroom feud since 2019.

The rap superstar initially sued the blogger for spreading damaging falsehoods about her, leading to a multimillion-dollar judgment in Cardi’s favor. After a lengthy appeals process and public back-and-forths, both parties have now agreed to resolve the matter.

Tasha K has agreed to pay Cardi B nearly $1.2 million over five years, Rolling Stone reports. This agreement is a reduction from the original $3.9 million defamation judgment awarded to the rapper in 2022.

As part of the settlement, Tasha K has agreed not to make any “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory statements” about Cardi B moving forward.

In exchange, the Grammy-winning artist has withdrawn her objections to Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing, allowing a structured payment plan to move forward.

However, since the agreement was reached in bankruptcy court, it only covers a portion of the total debt, meaning Tasha K will still be responsible for the remaining balance after completing her repayment plan.

Cardi B Sued Tasha K For Defamation In 2019

Cardi B filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019, accusing her of numerous false claims in her blogs. The allegations included claims that Cardi B was a prostitute, had contracted herpes and other STIs, used cocaine and other drugs and performed sex acts on stage while working in a strip club.

The lawsuit accused Tasha K of launching a “malicious campaign” to damage Cardi B’s reputation and career, causing the rapper significant emotional distress, including suicidal thoughts.

The jury ruled in Cardi B’s favor after Tasha K was found guilty of spreading false and damaging rumors, leading to a multimillion-dollar judgment. Facing financial strain, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2023, reporting assets under $60,000.

The matter was finally settled in a courtroom showdown in the Southern District of Florida’s bankruptcy court.