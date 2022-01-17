Cardi B Prepares For Second Week Of Battle With “Demon” Tasha K

The verdict is expected in the battle between Cardi B and Tasha K next week, and it’s looking terrible for the vlogger!

Cardi B is preparing for a second week of courtroom action against her nemesis, vlogger Tasha K.

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, filed her lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019, claiming she defamed her in dozens of videos.

The YouTuber alleged Cardi had been a prostitute and had a sexually transmitted disease, among other allegations.

Kebe testified earlier in the week, per Law360, and told the court that she broadcast lies about the Up hitmaker to make money for her business.

Cardi B confessed the YouTuber’s claims against her made her feel “extremely suicidal.”

Taking to the witness stand in Atlanta, Georgia, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her legal team how the rumors spread byTasha K, impacted her mental health.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” the 29-year-old hitmaker said, reports Billboard.

The Grammy winner added that she felt “helpless” against the claims, as Kebe had nearly one million subscribers to her celebrity news-focused channel.

The “WAP” rapper insisted that she had never experienced suicide ideation before, citing her previous experiences with poverty, homelessness, and physical abuse.

She alleged the rumors caused her to experience fatigue, weight loss, and migraines.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband (Offset),” she said in court, according to TMZ, adding that she felt like “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

When her lawyer asked what she thought about the blogger after seeing the rumors, she said, “I felt like only a demon could do that s###,” before apologizing for her language.

The trial began last Monday and is expected to wrap up sometime this week.