Cardi B Flaunts Waist-Length Natural Hair, Offers Fans Homemade Hair Oil Tutorial 

Some Cardi B fans believe the rapper is launching a haircare line after she offered to give fans the secret to her waist-length natural hair.

As one of the most photographed women of our time, Cardi B frequently dons an array of wigs and hair pieces in all shapes, colors, and lengths, however, she’s been protecting her natural hair, which now hangs down to her waist.

The “Jealousy” hitmaker flaunted her new hair growth in a new selfie Tuesday evening and offered to share the secret to her butt-length tresses. Cardi B has been using a homemade treatment, but is willing to share a tutorial with her fans.

“My hair has grown sooooo much!!!” she tweeted. “Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!”

My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME! pic.twitter.com/tBd9zZ1eAZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 9, 2023

Fans in the replies praised the NYC icon’s long locks and were eager to get their hands on her handmade oil. However, others urged Cardi B to start a hair care line and put the oil into production

“I want a video of the homemade hair oil,” read one response. “But honestly you should bottle it up and sell it ,it will do numbers.”

I want a video of the homemade hair oil, but honestly you should bottle it up and sell it ,it will do numbers — Ny Ny Lew 🐐 (@nynylew) August 9, 2023

Another person believed Cardi B is teasing and might already have a haircare deal in the works. “Lemme find out you entering the hair care sector,” the fan replied.

lemme find out you entering the hair care sector 👀🔥🔥🔥 — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) August 9, 2023

In other Cardi B news, the rapper avoided criminal charges after hurling a mic at a concertgoer last month. However, after footage of the incident went viral somebody has put the missile to good use. The infamous mic was auctioned off for nearly $100,000 on Tuesday (August 8).