Cardi B Money Moves: Microphone Thrown At Fan Sold For Almost $100K

Cardi B avoided criminal charges for throwing a microphone at a concertgoer during a July show in Las Vegas.

Cardi B unintentionally helped raise money for charity by throwing a microphone at a concertgoer. The infamous microphone was auctioned off for nearly $100,000 on Tuesday (August 8).

An eBay auction for the microphone closed with a winning bid of $99,900. The item was sold by the owner of The Wave, the audio company that provided the microphone for Cardi B’s show in Las Vegas.

Cardi B threw the microphone at a fan while performing at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub on July 29. Someone in the crowd tossed a drink at her, which led to her hurling the microphone at an audience member.

A woman reported the incident as a battery on July 30. Las Vegas police investigated but decided not to pursue charges against Cardi B.

“We were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” Cardi B’s attorneys announced on August 3. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The Wave’s owner recovered the microphone and launched an online auction for it. He said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Wound Warrior Project and a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle.