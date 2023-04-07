Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Album Reaches 4x-Platinum Status

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Grammy winner adds another accolade to her history-making résumé.

Invasion Of Privacy is already the longest-charting album by a female rapper in the history of the Billboard 200 chart. Cardi B’s debut studio LP continues to rack up honors five years after its release.

For the fifth anniversary of Invasion Of Privacy, the Recording Industry Association of America officially certified the project as 4x-Platinum. The Atlantic Records-backed body of work debuted on April 6, 2018.

In addition, two singles off Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy earned higher RIAA certifications this week. “Be Careful” is now 4x-Platinum. “Ring” featuring Kehlani reached the 3x-Platinum mark.

Cardi became the first female artist to have every track on an album go Platinum. Invasion Of Privacy‘s “Bodak Yellow” (11x-Platinum) and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (11x-Platinum) have both surpassed Diamond certification.

“Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage is 3x-Platinum. Cardi B also picked up 2x-Platinum Awards for “Thru Your Phone” and “I Do” featuring SZA. The rest of the songs on the IOP tracklist scored Platinum plaques.

On this day in 2018… @iamcardib released #InvasionOfPrivacy. The debut album became the first in history to have all tracks certified platinum or more by the RIAA, and spawned the Diamond-certified hits “Bodak Yellow” & “I Like It” 🌟 #ATL75 pic.twitter.com/BvflGmJYMm — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) April 6, 2023

Invasion Of Privacy made music history in other ways. Cardi B is the only solo female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. She achieved that accomplishment at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

Plus, Invasion of Privacy is the first album by a female rapper to host two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and two RIAA-certified Diamond singles. “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” peaked at the pinnacle of the Hot 100.

Cardi B heads into the next few months with a couple of live gigs booked. The Bronx-bred entertainer will headline Rolling Loud’s inaugural festival in Thailand next week. Hot 97 also tapped Cardi to top the bill for the NYC radio station’s Summer Jam 2023 concert.