Cardi B’s “Shake It” Snippet Goes Viral

There has been a lot of conversation about New York Drill music in recent weeks. Several high-profile female rappers, including The Bronx’s Cardi B, recently embraced the sub-genre with new tracks.

Cardi B linked up with Dougie B, Bory300, and incarcerated rhymer Kay Flock for the “Shake It” single. A snippet of the song made its way to social media, and many Twitter users praised what they saw from Cardi.

A seven-second “Shake It” video posted to the @DearBelcalis Twitter account has amassed over 5.3 million views on the platform. The tweet also collected more than 23,000 retweets and 136,000 likes in just two days.

I’m loving this voice on Cardi B ❣️ pic.twitter.com/uWQUA1g7vX — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 9, 2022

Offset Shouts Out His Wifey’s “Shake It” Verse

Cardi B’s husband, Offset, commented on the viral “Shake It” clip. The Atlanta-bred Migos member tweeted, “I love when wifey be on da GanGsta time… remind them where u started from.”

Many fans agreed with Offset, suggesting “Shake It” is reminiscent of Cardi’s delivery on the Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2 mixtapes. Those projects arrived before her Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album dropped in 2018.

YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano also applauded the “Shake It” snippet. Fantano has 855,000 Twitter followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers. The creator of theneedledrop channel tweeted, “Not Cardi B sounding amazing on a Drill beat.”

I love when wifey be on da GanGsta time…..remind them where u started from https://t.co/zMQNJ847Li — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 11, 2022

Not Cardi B sounding amazing on a drill beat. — she had anthony fantano style (@theneedledrop) April 11, 2022

Cardi B Shows Her Range As An Entertainer

Kay Flock’s “Shake It” featuring Dougie B, Bory300, and Cardi B will land on DSPs this Friday (April 15). The track is currently available for pre-save/pre-add on Spotify and Apple Music via Capital Music Group.

Cardi B also made headlines late last month when Nickelodeon announced she and her family will appear on the April 15th episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! She recorded “The Seaweed Sway” song for the animated children’s series as well.

This led to some Bardi Gang members pointing out Cardi’s range as a recording artist and entertainer. The 29-year-old former reality show star will go from rapping for the kid-friendly Nickelodeon network to rhyming over an NYC Drill song like “Shake It” in the same week.