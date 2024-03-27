Cardi B’s Team Walks Back LAPD Harassment Claims: “Apologies For Any Confusion”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s team has addressed her recent claim that she was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department and strip searched in connection to suspicions she was trafficking fentanyl. On Wednesday (March 27), Cardi’s team released a statement to Billboard refuting the allegations and essentially categorizing them as false.

“This IG Live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story,” the statement read. “Apologies for any confusion.”

Prior to her team fully debunking the story, Cardi B laid out her plans to sue the LAPD for their alleged conduct during the apparent traffic stop.

“They had me outside for like three hours,” Cardi said during the Instagram Live. “They had me getting butt-naked outside. S### was crazy. It was deada## a movie. I’m about to sue the LAP. I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some s###? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s### like that.'”

She continued, “They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s###, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f###### know. I been going through a lot lately.”

The official statement from Cardi B’s team follows a rebuttal the LAPD issued following the emergence of the allegations on March 25. According to TMZ reports, LAPD officials claimed to have no record of the incident described by Cardi. Sources informed the outlet there would be documentation of the supposed traffic stop.

Watch the full livestream above.