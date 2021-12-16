Cardi B’s “Up” Leads Pandora’s 2021 Top Thumb Hundred Year-End Chart

Bardi sits atop the annual list for the second consecutive year.

After Cardi B dropped “Up” in February, the song eventually climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cardi’s latest solo single became the rapper’s record-extending and record-setting fifth Number One.

Apparently, a lot of Pandora users enjoyed listening to “Up” on the platform. The company revealed its Top Thumb Hundred of 2021 rankings, and Cardi sits at the pinnacle of the list.

“Up” was able to beat out Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” (#2), Adele’s “Easy On Me” (#3), Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like” (#4), and Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” (#5). Songs by Saweetie, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, The Kid LAROI, and Justin Bieber made the Top 10 too.

This is the second year in a row Cardi B scored the most-thumped song on Pandora. In 2020, the internet-breaking “WAP” collaboration featuring Megan The Stallion led the Top Thumb Hundred.

This year, you put your thumbs to WORK 😮 Congrats to everyone on this year’s Top Thumb Hundred of 2021 for having the most-thumbed tracks of the year 👍 https://t.co/628W6ixuev pic.twitter.com/TRaTftxsA1 — Pandora (@pandoramusic) December 15, 2021

Two years ago, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” secured the #1 position on Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred. Cardi B just missed the pole position in 2018 when “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin came in behind “God’s Plan” by Drake.

“Up” spent one week at #1 and a total of twenty weeks on the Hot 100 chart. Its official music video has amassed more than 200 million views and 3.3 million likes on YouTube.

Cardi B’s “Up” won Favorite Hip-Hop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards which the Bronx-bred rapstress also hosted. The track earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance as well.