Cardi Dishes Dirt On Dating Again After Offset Divorce  

Cardi B is embracing single life and returning to dating after filing for divorce from husband Offset in July.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the “Enough” hitmaker, splitting from her husband after seven years of marriage and welcoming a new baby. The separation has been acrimonious, with the former couple slinging accusations online, airing out their dirty laundry.

However, Cardi B is seemingly putting her past behind her to explore the dating scene, but she’s not enjoying it.

On Sunday evening (November 3), the NYC rapper took to social media to empathize with a fan recounting her “TERRIBLE” dating experience.

“I’m telling you,” Cardi replied, adding, “The dating pool got p### in it.”

Last month, rumors surfaced online about Cardi B and Houston Texans’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Fans speculated the NFL player was the person Offset accused his former partner of being intimate with while pregnant with their third child. However, Cardi dismissed the gossip as “insane.”

Weeks later, Cardi blasted Offset in a scathing social media rant despite previously calling for peace.

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b###### be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy !!”

She also denied being in love with Offset and said she hopes he gets “hit by a f##### truck.” She added, “He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”