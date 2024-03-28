“Boondocks” Producer Carl Jones Distances Himself From “Good Times” Reboot Following Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Netflix will premiere a new animated version of Good Times on April 12. Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite) wants the world to know he left the project in the early stages.

Originally, Carl Jones had a producer credit for Good Times, along with Seth MacFarlane, Steph Curry and the late Norman Lear. On Thursday (March 28), Jones informed his X followers about his departure from the program.

“For the record, I was involved with the Good Times animated series in the very VERY beginning but due to creative differences, I had to walk away. So I haven’t even seen one episode or script of this version of the show,” Carl Jones tweeted.

A trailer for Netflix’s Good Times hit the internet this week. The initial reaction to the teaser was overwhelmingly negative. Many of the YouTube comments blasted the concept of the show.

“I think they are trying to make this the next Boondocks. But I think it’s unearned and it was clear that the Boondocks were trying to say that the issues portrayed were wrong, but this comes off as just shock value without any nuanced conversation,” one YouTube user wrote.

Another commenter complained, “Who approved this madness? This portrayal of Black people continues to perpetuate the stereotypes. Black people are not a monolith. However, the world sees us all the same.”

Carl Jones expressed excitement about Good Times in 2020. The North Carolina-raised animator once referred to working with Lear, MacFarlane and Curry as a “dream come true.”