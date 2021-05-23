Casanova’s Associate Asks For New Lawyer After Attempt To Turn Him Into An Informant

A gang member who allegedly shot two people for Casanova claims his lawyer is railroading his case.

A gang member accused of shooting two people on behalf of rapper Casanova is begging for a new lawyer.

In January of 2021, Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler was arrested for allegedly shooting two people in front of the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami, in October of 2020.

The shooting took place after a member of the Crips approached Casanova for flashing rival gang signs.

The Feds claim Jayecee shot two people in the stomach during the ensuing melee and they have some pretty strong evidence – his own text messages.

Crisler has been trying desperately to mount his defense, but he claims his lawyer Dominick Porko is not looking out for his best interest.

“I feel that Mr. Porco does not have my best interest in this case and instead of me being a step closer to going home to my family I feel he will push me to the other direction,” Jayecee said. “Since the beginning of my case Mr. Porco used to scare tactics to have me admit to charges that I have not committed without even asking me what if, anything happened.”

In fact, Crisler claims his lawyer has been attempting to get him to flip and testify against Cas and the United Gorilla Stone Nation. Crisler said Porco was taking advantage of his “ignorance of jail and laws to his advantage” to try to “scare” him into cooperating.

“He has visited me 3 times since I have been here in New York the first 2 visits was solely used to offer me the opportunity to cooperate with the attorneys of the United States, its not until our 3rd visit he ‘realized’ we had a trial worthy case and that was after 2 visits and 5 months in jail with a threat from my father to fire him.”

Crisler is hoping to get rid of Porco as his public defender, in favor of a lawyer who will be focused on his defense, instead of flipping him.

The shooting in Miami was used against Casanova and cited as a reason for a judge to deny the rapper’s $2.5 million bail proposal, claiming he was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Casanova has been lodged in the Westchester County Jail since December 4th, 2020, after he surrendered to police.

The rap star was one of 18 members of the Gorilla Stone Nation who have been charged in a RICO case for drug dealing, shooting at rivals, and even murder.

Casanova is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute or dispense a controlled substance.

He is also charged with and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Casanova’s next hearing is due to take place on August 2.