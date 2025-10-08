CeeLo Green,Trombone Shorty Raise Eye-Popping Amount Of Money For HIV/AIDS Programs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CeeLo Green brought his hometown charisma and Trombone Shorty added his signature New Orleans brass to Atlanta’s 34th Annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival, helping raise $1 million for HIV and AIDS services across the region.

Held last week in Piedmont Park, the event combined a 5K walk with live performances to benefit 12 local organizations focused on education, prevention and treatment.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit provider of HIV/AIDS care, hosted the event with support from AHF Pharmacy, Wells Fargo and FedEx.

Thousands attended the gathering, which highlighted the ongoing fight against HIV while celebrating community and resilience through music and movement.

Local community leaders kick-off the 5k walk as a part of the 34th Annual AIDS Walk/5K & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy, Wells Fargo and Fed Ex taking place in Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, that raises $1 million dollars for 12 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations. (Jenni Girtman/AP Content Services for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) Internationally renowned artist, Trombone Shorty (center), engages with a young fan, during his performance with Orleans Avenue as the headliner for the 34th Annual AIDS Walk/5K & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy, Wells Fargo and Fed Ex at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The annual event raises $1 million dollars to support 12 Atlanta based HIV/AIDS service organizations. (Jenni Girtman/AP Content Services for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) Multi-award winning artist, CeeLo Green performs to thousands of attendees at the 34th Annual AIDS Walk/5K & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy, Wells Fargo and Fed Ex at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The annual event raises $1 million dollars to support 12 HIV/AIDS service organizations in metro Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman/AP Content Services for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

“This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 12 worthy organizations,” said Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF’s Atlanta regional director.

“AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS. We are thrilled that Trombone Shorty will join us to elevate this important cause,” Dr. Ivey added.

CeeLo, a five-time Grammy winner, delivered a soulful set that celebrated his Atlanta roots.

Trombone Shorty, known for fusing jazz with Hip-Hop, brought high-energy brass that had the crowd moving. Previous performers have included Ludacris, Monica, Ashanti, Wale and Trina.

The event’s proceeds will benefit groups such as AID Atlanta, Bridge of Light, Georgia Equality and the Trans Women of Color Healing Project.

AHF currently provides care to over 2 million people in 45 countries. For more information about the event and its impact, please visit aidswalkatlanta.org.