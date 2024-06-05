Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “Band4Band” Breaks Streaming Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The transatlantic collaboration is charting well in the United States and the United Kingdom.

British rap star Central Cee teamed up with American rap star Lil Baby for a new song. “Band4Band” made an instant commercial impact.

According to ChartData, “Band4Band” broke the record for most single-day Spotify streams by a rapper from the United Kingdom. Central Cee’s collaboration with Lil Baby racked up 5.26 million streams on May 31.

“Band4Band” then topped the record again by pulling in an additional 5.38 million Spotify streams on June 3. The track has peaked at No. 11 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart.

Central Cee and Lil Baby also succeeded on America’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Band4Band” opened at No. 22 on those weekly rankings. That gave Cee his highest Hot 100 debut of his career.

Previously, Central Cee made it into the Hot 100’s Top 40 as a feature on J. Cole’s 2024 song “H.Y.B.” The Might Delete Later track spent one week on the chart at No. 35.

During his run as a recording artist, Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby has earned 140 entries on the Hot 100 chart. The It’s Only Me album creator has 13 Top 10 hits in his discography.

“Band4Band” landed at No. 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Central Cee has eight Top 10 singles and one No. 1 single in his home country. “Sprinter” with Dave debuted in the pole position.