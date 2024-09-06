Central Cee Shuts Down London & Paris With 7 Rose Gold Supercars 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Central Cee and his fleet of seven rose gold supercars were a dazzling sight on the streets of Paris and London.

Central Cee took over parts of London and Paris, causing mayhem with a convoy of seven rose gold-colored supercars to film his latest video.

The British rap star joined forces with R&B songstress RAYE, who made history at the BRIT Awards earlier this year, on the new single “MOI.”

The track is accompanied by a slick visual filmed across four days in multiple locations in London and Paris.

A behind-the-scenes video from Double or Nothing Productions revealed how the team overcame the “impossible” task of assembling the fleet of rose gold supercars and the effect the vehicles and the famous rapper had in England and France.

The crew stopped traffic in London to film in front of the convoy before a quick shoot in the Eurotunnel to Paris. After running out of fuel on the highways, Central Cee and the crew eventually made it to the French capital, where they filmed inside the Louis Vuitton store.

However, Cench and the luxury cards soon gained attention, and the crew was mobbed by hundreds of fans. Thankfully, the team managed to film a quick performance before heading off to the Eiffel Tower.

“MOI” follows two years of major milestones for Central Cee, including his recent surprise drop, “Billion Streams Freestyle,” which celebrated his milestone of surpassing a billion streams. His summer banger “Band4Band,” with Da Baby, smashed British streaming records and earned Cench the highest Billboard Hot 100 debut of his career.

Central and fellow London rapper Dave dominated the U.K. charts in 2023 with their first-ever collaboration, “Sprinter.” The powerhouse duo debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., and “Sprinter” broke multiple streaming records on its way to becoming the first-ever U.K. rap track to spend 10 weeks atop the British chart.